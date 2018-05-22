An efficient makeover for pesticide

Home » Nation

Chinese scientists have developed a light-responsive controlled-release pesticide that can increase efficiency and is more environmental-friendly.

Conducted by scientists from the Hefei Institute of Physical Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the research was published online in the Chemical Engineering Journal in May.

Pesticides play an important role in maintaining stable and high agricultural output. However, it is difficult to achieve on-demand dosing with traditional pesticides, resulting in low utilization rates.

The pesticide is made with a nanocomposite and has high sensitivity to ultraviolet-visible light. It can efficiently regulate the release of pesticides through light, realize the on-demand supply of pesticides, and improve the utilization rate.