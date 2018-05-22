The story appears on
Page A6
May 22, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
An efficient makeover for pesticide
Chinese scientists have developed a light-responsive controlled-release pesticide that can increase efficiency and is more environmental-friendly.
Conducted by scientists from the Hefei Institute of Physical Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the research was published online in the Chemical Engineering Journal in May.
Pesticides play an important role in maintaining stable and high agricultural output. However, it is difficult to achieve on-demand dosing with traditional pesticides, resulting in low utilization rates.
The pesticide is made with a nanocomposite and has high sensitivity to ultraviolet-visible light. It can efficiently regulate the release of pesticides through light, realize the on-demand supply of pesticides, and improve the utilization rate.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.