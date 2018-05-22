Ancient Jaw harps unearthed in Shaanxi

Home » Nation

A COLLECTION of ancient jaw harps dating back some 4,000 years ago were unearthed in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, archeologists announced yesterday.

More than 20 ancient jaw harps, called kouxian in Chinese, were discovered at the Shimao ruins, a prehistoric site in Shenmu City. Each of the instruments, made of bone, is 8 to 9 centimeters long and 1cm wide. Also unearthed were pottery, bone objects, stoneware and jadeware, said Sun Zhouyong, head of Shaanxi archeology institute.