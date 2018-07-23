The story appears on
July 23, 2018
Ancient coins found
Excavators in central China’s Henan Province have found 504 spade coins dating back more than 2,000 years. The coins, unearthed at a construction site in Sanmenxia City, date back to the mid to late Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC), according to researchers from the local museum. The coins were preserved in a clay pottery cooker. Of the total 504 coins, 434 remained intact. Spade coins were an early form of currency used during the Zhou Dynasty (1045-221 BC). They are shaped like a spade.
