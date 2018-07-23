Advanced Search

July 23, 2018

Ancient coins found

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 23, 2018 | Print Edition

Excavators in central China’s Henan Province have found 504 spade coins dating back more than 2,000 years. The coins, unearthed at a construction site in Sanmenxia City, date back to the mid to late Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC), according to researchers from the local museum. The coins were preserved in a clay pottery cooker. Of the total 504 coins, 434 remained intact. Spade coins were an early form of currency used during the Zhou Dynasty (1045-221 BC). They are shaped like a spade.

