Ancient coins found

Excavators in central China’s Henan Province have found 504 spade coins dating back more than 2,000 years. The coins, unearthed at a construction site in Sanmenxia City, date back to the mid to late Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC), according to researchers from the local museum. The coins were preserved in a clay pottery cooker. Of the total 504 coins, 434 remained intact. Spade coins were an early form of currency used during the Zhou Dynasty (1045-221 BC). They are shaped like a spade.