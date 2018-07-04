Advanced Search

Ancient coins on show

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 4, 2018 | Print Edition

A total of 128 coins from ancient states along the Silk Road went on display at central China’s Henan Numismatic Museum yesterday.

The coins, some of which date back more than 2,800 years, were originally traded from 90-plus ancient states along the Silk Road. They were all unearthed in China and stored by museums and private collectors in cities such as Beijing and Xi’an in Shaanxi Province. According to Chen Wei, the curator of the museum, gold coins from an Arab empire were found in a tomb in Henan’s Luoyang City.

