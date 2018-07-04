The story appears on
Page A6
July 4, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ancient coins on show
A total of 128 coins from ancient states along the Silk Road went on display at central China’s Henan Numismatic Museum yesterday.
The coins, some of which date back more than 2,800 years, were originally traded from 90-plus ancient states along the Silk Road. They were all unearthed in China and stored by museums and private collectors in cities such as Beijing and Xi’an in Shaanxi Province. According to Chen Wei, the curator of the museum, gold coins from an Arab empire were found in a tomb in Henan’s Luoyang City.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.