Ancient hammers

AN international team of researchers has identified seven bone soft hammers or retouchers as China’s earliest known bone tools, dating back 115,000 years.

The bone tools, six made of broken long limb bones from herbivores and one made of antler, were discovered in a Paleolithic site in Xuchang City in central China’s Henan Province.

Before the new discovery, China’s oldest bone tools, dating back 35,000 years, were found in Guizhou Province.