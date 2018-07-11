Advanced Search

July 11, 2018

Ancient incense burner

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 11, 2018 | Print Edition

A 2.3-METER-TALL kiosk-like incense burner dating back 469 years has been found by a villager in an abandoned yard in Cixian County in northern Hebei Province, local authorities said yesterday. The stone burner, weighing 2 tons, has a square pedestal with each side nearly 1 meter in length.

