Ancient seal found

A PRIVATE seal believed to have belonged to a marquis in the Western Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 25) was recently unearthed in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.From July last year to June this year, archeologists from the Chengdu Cultural Relics and Archeology Research Institute excavated an area set aside for an industrial park in Qionglai City, near Chengdu.

The team found a total of 30 ancient tombs, mainly built in the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220), and four kilns, said Gong Yangmin, who led the excavation. “The most precious discovery was a private seal, shaped like a unicorn.” The black and white seal, made from silver, is believed to have belonged to Liu Yue, or Marquis Dingfu, the great grandson of Liu Bang, Emperor Gaozu of the Han Dynasty.