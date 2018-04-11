Anesthetic end to elephant’s city stroll

Home » Nation

A WILD Asian elephant was transported to a breeding and rescue center in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Monday after being anesthetized near a city park.

This was the first anesthetization of a healthy adult Asian elephant in China.

The elephant entered the Simao district of Pu’er City on Saturday night, strolling along streets, and did some damage before leaving on Sunday morning. It entered the district again later, wandering in a suburban park and even attempting to enter nearby houses.

Forestry workers blocked roads and evacuated people before anesthetizing the elephant and taking it to the China Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna.

Bao Mingwei, a vet with the center, said the elephant had a medical checkup and was in good health. At 2.2 meters high, the elephant weighs more than 2 tons and is between 12 to 15 years old, Bao said.

The center will check its health and temperament before releasing it back to the forest, he said.

Asian elephants are under first-class national protection. China has about 300 of them.