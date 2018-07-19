Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 19, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Animal products seized

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 19, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese customs have intercepted a large quantity of illegal animal products worth up to 106 million yuan (US$15.8 million), the customs office in Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, said yesterday.

The smuggled animal products include two elephant tusks, 1,276 antelope horns, 156 mammoth tusks, 406 walrus tusks, 226 narwhal tusks as well as bear gall bladders and teeth, and 320kg of sea cucumbers. The products were hidden in a Russian truck that claimed to be carrying soybeans. Eight suspects were arrested.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿