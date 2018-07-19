Animal products seized

Home » Nation

Chinese customs have intercepted a large quantity of illegal animal products worth up to 106 million yuan (US$15.8 million), the customs office in Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, said yesterday.

The smuggled animal products include two elephant tusks, 1,276 antelope horns, 156 mammoth tusks, 406 walrus tusks, 226 narwhal tusks as well as bear gall bladders and teeth, and 320kg of sea cucumbers. The products were hidden in a Russian truck that claimed to be carrying soybeans. Eight suspects were arrested.