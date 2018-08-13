Antelope escort team

Home » Nation

A 40-MEMBER escort team has been initiated to protect Tibetan antelopes during their annual migration in northwest China’s Hoh Xil nature reserve. The species is under first-class state protection in China. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes migrate to Hoh Xil between the end of May and early June to give birth and leave with their offspring in August. Zonag Lake is known as the “delivery room” for the species. Han Jianwu, an official with Sanjiangyuan National Park, said the team will escort the antelopes from a distance and step in to rescue them in case of emergencies.