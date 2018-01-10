Anti-graft body to set out its agenda

Home » Nation

The top anti-graft agency of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, will hold its second plenary session from Thursday to Saturday to outline the Party’s anti-corruption work this year.

The country maintained a tough stance against corruption in 2017. Five centrally administered officials have been put under investigation on suspicion of “severe disciplinary violations” since the 19th CPC National Congress in October.

During the congress, President Xi Jinping said corruption was the “greatest threat our Party faces,” urging all CPC members to have the resolve and tenacity to persevere in the “never-ending” fight against corruption.

The downfall of the five high-ranking officials was a potent sign that the Party will build on the momentum and keep up pressure on corruption in the new year.

The anti-graft watchdog has ousted corrupt officials from low-level “flies” to high-ranking “tigers” in 2017.

According to the CCDI, at least 18 centrally administered officials were investigated and nearly 40 were given Party disciplinary punishments last year.

Meanwhile, local anti-graft bodies have been detecting low-level bureaucrats suspected of embezzling public funds, such as using public funds for banquets, accepting bribes and holding lavish banquets.

Besides the crackdown on “tigers” and “flies,” the anti-graft watchdog has been busy hunting corrupt officials hiding abroad.

By the end of December, 3,866 fugitives had found themselves hunted down and captured from more than 90 countries, with more than 9.6 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) recovered by police, according to the CCDI.

China also targeted corruption in its national poverty relief scheme. Nearly 450 people were investigated and punished for fraudulent claims or misappropriation of funds, and 730 million yuan of misused funds recouped in an inspection of 28 provinces last year, said the Ministry of Finance and the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

A public opinion poll showed that about 75 percent of Chinese people were satisfied with the anti-corruption efforts in 2012. The figure rose to almost 94 percent by 2017.

Supervisory system reform is among the latest efforts to rein in corruption. China has started setting up supervisory commissions at the national, provincial, prefectural and county levels to ensure that “supervision covers everyone working in the public sector who exercises public power.”

The commissions will be tasked with supervising the execution of duty and ethics by public functionaries.

They will also investigate illegal activities such as graft, misuse of power, neglect of duty and wasting public funds, issue administrative penalties, and transfer potential criminal cases to the procuratorates, according to a decision adopted by the country’s top legislature in November.