App offers relief for the sleep deprived

Zhang Fan, 29, has a 1arge following for sharing his sleeping issues on the mobile phone app Snail Sleep.

“These days, I think I sleep better than before, as there are less audio recordings of my sleeping problems, on average around 10 recordings per night of grinding my teeth, snoring, or sleep talking,” he said.

Zhang, who works for an online firm in China’s e-commerce hub of Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, added that his audio uploads sometimes receive up to 2,000 likes and comments.

The app, which has 20 million registered users, provides an online platform for sharing and commenting on sleep issues and audio recordings.

Zhang said he has found friends who share similar sleeping problems via the platform.

Chen Yunjie, 33, from Beijing, has found that computer programers like himself are prone to suffering from irregular sleep patterns, resulting from stress at work.

He has been in the community of night owls using the app for two years.

“Sleep talking reflects the true inner world. This community makes me feel relaxed about my sleeping problems,” he said.

Over 90 percent of registered users of the Snail Sleep app are aged under 40.