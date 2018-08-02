Arjai Grottoes restoration

Home » Nation

Cultural heritage workers will launch a program to restore the frescoes of the 1,600-year-old Arjai Grottoes in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the regional cultural heritage administration.

The work, scheduled to start later this month, will be undertaken by staff with the cultural heritage institute of China’s Dunhuang Academy, and is expected to finish in 2021. The grottoes, home to nearly 1,000 frescoes related to Tibetan Buddhism, are located on a hill in the grasslands of Otog Banner, Ordos City.