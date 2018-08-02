The story appears on
Page A6
August 2, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Arjai Grottoes restoration
Cultural heritage workers will launch a program to restore the frescoes of the 1,600-year-old Arjai Grottoes in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the regional cultural heritage administration.
The work, scheduled to start later this month, will be undertaken by staff with the cultural heritage institute of China’s Dunhuang Academy, and is expected to finish in 2021. The grottoes, home to nearly 1,000 frescoes related to Tibetan Buddhism, are located on a hill in the grasslands of Otog Banner, Ordos City.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.