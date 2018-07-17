The story appears on
Page A6
July 17, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Autos hit 319m
China had 319 million motor vehicles as of the end of June 2018, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. In the first half of 2018, the number of newly registered vehicles reached 16.36 million, compared with 15.94 million new vehicles for the same period in 2017. The number of new-energy cars totaled 1.99 million.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.