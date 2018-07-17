Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 17, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Autos hit 319m

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 17, 2018 | Print Edition

China had 319 million motor vehicles as of the end of June 2018, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. In the first half of 2018, the number of newly registered vehicles reached 16.36 million, compared with 15.94 million new vehicles for the same period in 2017. The number of new-energy cars totaled 1.99 million.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿