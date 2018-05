Azerbaijan visa on arrival

Home » Nation

Chinese citizens can get an Azerbaijan visa via self-service terminals upon arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said. Citizens of 15 countries including China, Japan, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey can obtain an Azerbaijani visa upon landing in Baku at the airport via ASAN Visa self-service terminals, said the ministry. Statistics showed more than 10,000 Chinese tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2017.