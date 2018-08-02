Advanced Search

August 2, 2018

Barracks open for public

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 2, 2018 | Print Edition

China will open more than 600 barracks to the public to celebrate the 91st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army, which fell yesterday, the People’s Daily reported.

Barracks of the army, navy, air force and rocket force of the PLA and the armed police at the division, brigade, regiment, battalion and company levels will be thrown open, covering 31 provincial regions. The barracks will be opened during major festivals and days of commemoration, with activities to be held for interaction with the public.

Nation
