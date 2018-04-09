Bat virus that killed 25,000 piglets in Guangdong

Home » Nation

Researchers have identified a coronavirus in horseshoe bats and confirmed it is to blame for killing some 25,000 piglets.

The newborn swine on farms in China’s southern Guangdong Province mysteriously started having diarrhea, vomiting and dying in 2016 and last year.

Researchers initially suspected porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV), but further tests based on genetic analysis proved it was SADS, or swine acute diarrhea syndrome.

“Once we put this mysterious germ under the microscope, we confirmed it was a new virus from the same family of both PEDV and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). Bats are notorious as the reservoir of a large number of pathogens, so we started to track the virus from bat samples,”said Shi Zhengli, a virologist at Wuhan Institute of Virology with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Shi said researchers collected 591 bat samples, mostly from horseshoe bats and 10 percent tested positive.

The research was a collaboration among scientists from China, Singapore and the United States and the findings were published in the journal Nature.

“This study highlights the importance of identifying coronavirus diversity and distribution in bats to mitigate future outbreaks that could threaten livestock, public health and economic growth,” said the findings.

Researchers were relieved to discover the virus was not transmissible to humans after they tested workers who were in close contact with the infected pigs in Guangdong.

“Many human infectious diseases like SARS have an animal origin. It is possible that SADS could transmit from bats to domesticated animals and, in turn, to humans in the future,” said Ma Jingyun, a co-author of the research paper.