BeiDou satellite center launched in Tunisia

THE China-Arab States BDS/GNSS Center, the first overseas center for China’s indigenous BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, has been inaugurated in Tunisia.

The center is established as a pilot project between China and the Tunisia-based Arab Information and Communication Technology Organization, an Arab governmental organization under the Arab League, to promote the global application of the BeiDou system, said Ran Chengqi, director of China Satellite Navigation Office.

“The center could serve as both a window to showcase the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, and a platform for promoting international exchanges and cooperation,” Ran said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Ben Amor, secretary-general of AICTO, hailed the center as a unique technology project that will “intensify its cooperation with China in the field of satellite navigation to boost technological advance and economic development’ in the Arab region.”

For Khalil Amiri, Tunisia’s secretary of state for scientific research, the BeiDou pilot project will help to train satellite navigation scientists and develop digital economy in Arab countries.

“We are working closely with China to effectively access and develop win-win database services via BeiDou and other satellites for various uses.”