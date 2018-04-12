Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

April 12, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

BeiDou satellite center launched in Tunisia

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 April 12, 2018 | Print Edition

THE China-Arab States BDS/GNSS Center, the first overseas center for China’s indigenous BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, has been inaugurated in Tunisia.

The center is established as a pilot project between China and the Tunisia-based Arab Information and Communication Technology Organization, an Arab governmental organization under the Arab League, to promote the global application of the BeiDou system, said Ran Chengqi, director of China Satellite Navigation Office.

“The center could serve as both a window to showcase the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, and a platform for promoting international exchanges and cooperation,” Ran said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Ben Amor, secretary-general of AICTO, hailed the center as a unique technology project that will “intensify its cooperation with China in the field of satellite navigation to boost technological advance and economic development’ in the Arab region.”

For Khalil Amiri, Tunisia’s secretary of state for scientific research, the BeiDou pilot project will help to train satellite navigation scientists and develop digital economy in Arab countries.

“We are working closely with China to effectively access and develop win-win database services via BeiDou and other satellites for various uses.”

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿