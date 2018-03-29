Beijing 2022 preparations are well in hand

Home » Nation

Preparations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are progressing on all fronts.

The venue construction is on schedule and many legacy venues from Beijing 2008 will be used for Beijing 2022, while all new venues will be built with sustainability in mind.

Beijing 2022 will use 26 competition and non-competition venues in three zones — Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, believes Beijing 2022 will set a new standard for sustainability. It “can set a new benchmark for a sustainable Olympic Games on one hand benefiting from the legacy of the Beijing 2008 and on the other developing a new winter sports destination in a sustainable way.”

With less than two years before the test events, the construction of major competition venues have to be finished before the end of 2019. The construction schedule is very tight as some of the work cannot progress in winter, especially in the Yanqing Zone where it is in high altitude and surrounded by mountains.

The Beijing Zone will be home to four Olympic winter sports, namely curling, ice hockey, skating and the newly established big air. It will group 13 venues, including eight from the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, four newly built, and one temporary.

Yanqing Zone, located 74 kilometers northwest of downtown Beijing, and with a total of five competition and non-competition venues, will host three sports (alpine skiing, bobsleigh/skeleton and luge).

The city of Zhangjiakou is located in the northwest of Hebei Province and about 180 kilometers from Beijing. With a total of eight competition and non-competition venues, Zhangjiakou zone will host skiing and biathlon.

Nest, Cube and Ribbon

The multidimensional transportation is taking shape. Construction for the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Intercity Railway is under way. Once finished, travel between the two cities will be reduced to around 40 minutes, which will also lead to the integrated development of Zhangjiakou and Beijing. In the process of construction, the organizers and local government also spare no effort to control the budget.

Beijing will become the first city hosting both Summer and Winter Olympics.

Many venues planned for Beijing 2022 are legacies from the 2008 Summer Olympic Games, such as the National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and will stage the opening and closing ceremonies of Beijing 2022, and the National Aquatics Center or the Water Cube, which will be transformed to host curling events.

The National Speed Skating Oval, which will stage speed skating at Beijing 2022, will also be a fitting addition to the architectural legacy of the Olympics. Sitting in the Olympic Forest Park next to the Beijing 2008 tennis facility, the National Speed Skating Oval, dubbed the Ice Ribbon, is under construction, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The organizers of Beijing 2022 have also integrated long-lasting sustainable solutions across its various priorities. Shougang Industry Park, a former steel mill, is now the location of the organizing committee’s headquarters.