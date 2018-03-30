Beijing applauds Korean Peninsula talks

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday applauded the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and South Korea for fixing the date of their first summit in more than a decade, expressing the hope that the momentum of dialogue can continue.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that China appreciated the efforts made by both sides on the Korean Peninsula.

As a close neighbor, China has always been glad to see the two hold talks, improve relations and promote reconciliation and cooperation, as these are conducive to peace and stability in the region, Lu said.

“We hope the momentum of dialogue can continue and peace can last,” he said.

The DPRK and South Korea yesterday agreed to hold a summit on April 27 in the truce village of Panmunjom, the first meeting between the leaders of the two sides in 11 years.

The agreement was reached during a high-level dialogue between the two sides, which were held earlier in the day at Tongilgak, a DPRK building in Panmunjom.

Positive changes have taken place on the Korean Peninsula this year, said the ministry spokesman.

He called on all parties concerned to support the improvement of inter-Korean relations.

Lu also urged both sides to make concrete efforts to facilitate peace talks so as to promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and bring about a political solution to bring peace, stability, development and prosperity to the region.