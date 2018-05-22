The story appears on
May 22, 2018
Beijing good air days
Beijing saw better air quality and more “good air” days in the first four months of this year, the Beijing Environmental Protection Bureau said yesterday.
Average density of PM2.5 in the city stayed at 59 micrograms per cubic meter of air in the four months, down 22.4 percent year on year. The city saw 77 good air days from January to April, four days more than the same period last year. The number of heavy pollution days decreased by eight to seven, it added.
