The story appears on
Page A6
July 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Beijing pollution down
The average density of PM2.5 in Beijing in the first half this year was 56 micrograms per cubic meter, down 15.2 percent from the same period last year, the city’s environmental law enforcement authorities said yesterday.
The Beijing Environmental Protection Bureau said the level is the lowest on record for the period, during which eight days of heavy pollution were recorded, as against 17 days in the first half year of 2017. A total of 106 million yuan (US$15.7 million) in fines were imposed in the first half year, the bureau added.
