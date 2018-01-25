Beijing to add 3 rail sections this year

Home » Nation

Three more urban rail sections are expected to open in Beijing this year, the city’s acting mayor said in a government report yesterday.

The total length of metropolitan rail in the Chinese capital will exceed 630 kilometers by the end of the year, Chen Jining said at the opening of the first annual session of the 15th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress.

At the end of 2017, three subway lines, including one using driverless trains, started operation, bringing the total length of metro rail lines to 608km across the capital’s 22 metro lines.

Beijing has been taking measures to ease traffic congestion in the city. A total of 40km of bus lanes will be added in the city this year, with 40 bus routes being increased or optimized in operation, Chen said in the report.

Other means to bolster public transport include the renovation of bike lanes and optimization of traffic light operations based on traffic flow data.

With more bus lanes, new subway lines and the emergence of shared bikes, traffic congestion in Beijing has eased.

According to traffic statistics, the average traffic index in the first half of 2017 was down 3.8 percent from the same period in 2016.

Chen also said that high-emission vehicles will be taken off all roads in Beijing to help control smog. A new action plan will be made to fight air pollution, with grass-root enforcement efforts to be further strengthened.

Currently, vehicles with high emissions are forbidden within the Sixth Ring Road. Vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions and coal use are among the causes of air pollution, and analysis into pollutant formation will help root out significant pollution sources.

This year, smog control in the capital will be based on the analysis of the sources of PM2.5 pollutants, said Chen, pledging all-out efforts to reduce the average PM2.5 density. The average density of PM2.5 in Beijing was 58 micrograms per cubic meter last year, 20.5 percent less than in 2016.