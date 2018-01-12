Beijing to renovate ‘wildest’ Great Wall

Home » Nation

Beijing will continue to finance the renovation of a section of the Great Wall with original wall bricks.

The Jiankou Great Wall in Beijing’s Huairou district is one of the most delicate and “wildest” parts of the wall in the city.

The renovation will start in May, said Guo Dapeng of the Huairou Cultural Commission. A 1,000-meter section has already been renovated. The commission plans to finish renovating the 7.7km section with 51 watchtowers by 2022 at a cost of 155 million yuan (US$24 million).

It is a very difficult project as most of the work has to be done manually, with workers climbing the mountain slopes carrying the bricks by hand, said Cheng Yongmao, a contractor on the renovation program. Cheng’s firm, Huairou Construction Group, has 14 years of restoration experience with the Great Wall.

According to a Beijing Great Wall survey in 2006, the remaining Great Wall sections in the city are 573km long, of which 526km is from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).