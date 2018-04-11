Belt and Road opportunities

Home » Nation

THE Belt and Road Initiative may be China’s idea but its opportunities and outcomes are going to benefit the world, said President Xi Jinping.

China has no geopolitical calculations, seeks no exclusionary blocs and imposes no business deals on others.

“It must be pointed out that as the Belt and Road is a new initiative, it is perfectly natural for there to be different views in cooperation. As long as the parties embrace the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, we can surely enhance cooperation and resolve differences,” he said.

“This way, we can make the Belt and Road the broadest platform for international cooperation in keeping with the trend of economic globalization and to the greater benefit of all our peoples.”