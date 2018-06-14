The story appears on
June 15, 2018
Better heat prediction model
Chinese and UK scientists have come up with a better prediction model for high temperatures in western China.
Extreme high temperatures in western China are frequent in summer, and the frequency has increased significantly with strong implications for the water cycle, agriculture and ecosystems. China’s Institute of Atmospheric Physics and the UK Met Office’s Hadley Center created a predicative model using the Met Office global seasonal forecasting system, published online in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences in June.
