Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 15, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Better heat prediction model

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 15, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese and UK scientists have come up with a better prediction model for high temperatures in western China.

Extreme high temperatures in western China are frequent in summer, and the frequency has increased significantly with strong implications for the water cycle, agriculture and ecosystems. China’s Institute of Atmospheric Physics and the UK Met Office’s Hadley Center created a predicative model using the Met Office global seasonal forecasting system, published online in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences in June.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿