The story appears on
Page A6
July 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Beware false ads
China cracked down on 8,104 illegal and false online advertisements in the first half of 2018, up 64.2 percent year on year, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation. Fines totaling 116.7 million yuan (US$17.42 million) were imposed during the period, up 17 percent year on year.
On Friday, the administration issued 30 typical cases of illegal and false online advertisements covering various sectors, including health care, real estate, food, and education. In February, the administration launched a campaign to regulate online advertising and improve market order.
