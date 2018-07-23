Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 23, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Beware false ads

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 23, 2018 | Print Edition

China cracked down on 8,104 illegal and false online advertisements in the first half of 2018, up 64.2 percent year on year, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation. Fines totaling 116.7 million yuan (US$17.42 million) were imposed during the period, up 17 percent year on year.

On Friday, the administration issued 30 typical cases of illegal and false online advertisements covering various sectors, including health care, real estate, food, and education. In February, the administration launched a campaign to regulate online advertising and improve market order.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿