Biggest cocaine haul

Police in Shenzhen City have detained 10 suspects and seized 1.3 tons of cocaine worth more than 1 billion yuan (US$160 million), according to the public security department of south China’s Guangdong Province.

A statement released by the department on Tuesday called it the “biggest amount of cocaine seized in the country.”

The police received a tip-off in July 2017 and set up a task force. In August, they arrested five suspects and confiscated 40 kilograms of cocaine in a residential area in Shenzhen. Following the suspects’ interrogation, the police found three more suspects in Guangzhou in February attempting to smuggle 1,291kg of cocaine.