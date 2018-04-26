The story appears on
Page A8
April 26, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Biggest cocaine haul
Police in Shenzhen City have detained 10 suspects and seized 1.3 tons of cocaine worth more than 1 billion yuan (US$160 million), according to the public security department of south China’s Guangdong Province.
A statement released by the department on Tuesday called it the “biggest amount of cocaine seized in the country.”
The police received a tip-off in July 2017 and set up a task force. In August, they arrested five suspects and confiscated 40 kilograms of cocaine in a residential area in Shenzhen. Following the suspects’ interrogation, the police found three more suspects in Guangzhou in February attempting to smuggle 1,291kg of cocaine.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.