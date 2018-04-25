Bill proposes punishing war of invasion glorifiers

Home » Nation

Chinese lawmakers are reviewing a draft law to protect the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs, vowing to punish those who “glorify wars of invasion” and disturb the social order.

People who profane the deeds and spirit of the heroes and martyrs and those who glorify wars or acts of invasion and disturb the social order will be punished, according to the second draft law submitted to the top legislature for review yesterday.

The wording was added following incidents in which a few people donned Japanese World War II army uniforms and spread the photos online to glorify the war of invasion, triggering a strong public backlash.

The legislation aims to promote patriotism and socialist core values, said the draft.

In another development, the lawmakers also submitted a second draft of a law on “people’s assessors” to the national legislature for review yesterday, suggesting to grant assessors a bigger role in court.

It recognizes that the assessors “have equal rights” as professional judges in trials, unless the law specifically provides otherwise. The assessors are also allowed to participate in legal proceedings in which the death penalty is possible and other cases with “severe social impacts,” according to the draft.

The draft was first submitted to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee last December. The legislation was based on a decision of the committee in 2004 to improve the use of people’s assessors, and a pilot program in 10 provincial-level regions began in 2015.

The NPC Constitution and Law Committee has suggested putting the draft to vote at this legislative session, said a committee report read to the lawmakers.