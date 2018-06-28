Advanced Search

June 28, 2018

Biomass liquefaction

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 28, 2018 | Print Edition

A CHINESE company has made breakthroughs in biomass liquefaction, according to yesterday’s Science and Technology Daily. Compared with current biomass fuel like ethanol and biodiesel, biomass liquefaction uses agricultural residues to produce clean liquid hydrocarbon fuel, said Cui Yongjun with Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection and New Material Co Ltd. The firm has conducted research and development for five years.

