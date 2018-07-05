The story appears on
July 6, 2018
Bird habitat improves
Due to environmental improvements, the source of the Yangtze River has seen the population of the bar-headed goose (Anser indicus) rise from 1,178 in 2012 to the current 3,195. The bar-headed goose is one of the highest-flying birds, and there are estimated to be less than 70,000 such geese worldwide. Bande Lake at the source of the Yangtze, China’s longest river, is a major habitat for the bird.
