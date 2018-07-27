Black bears at low altitude

Home » Nation

Three black bears have been seen in a low attitude area in a nature reserve in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Wednesday.

It is the first time that wild black bears have been found at low attitude in the province since the earthquake a decade ago, according to the publicity department of Shifang City, where more than 80,000 people died in the Wenchuan temblor. Wild bears usually live in forest 2,000 meters above sea level, but the three bears, including two cubs, were seen below 1,300 meters by forest ranger Zhou Xinghua on July 17.