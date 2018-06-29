The story appears on
Page A6
June 29, 2018
Related News
Black soil regulation
A REGULATION on black soil conservation will take effect from next Monday in northeastern Jilin Province, where long-term cultivation and overuse of fertilizers have caused degeneration of the fertile black soil, threatening local environment and grain production. Studies show the thickness of the soil has dropped dramatically from more than 60 centimeters in 1950s to less than 30cm.
