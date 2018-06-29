Advanced Search

June 29, 2018

Black soil regulation

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 29, 2018 | Print Edition

A REGULATION on black soil conservation will take effect from next Monday in northeastern Jilin Province, where long-term cultivation and overuse of fertilizers have caused degeneration of the fertile black soil, threatening local environment and grain production. Studies show the thickness of the soil has dropped dramatically from more than 60 centimeters in 1950s to less than 30cm.

