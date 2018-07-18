Advanced Search

Blast blamed on violations

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 18, 2018 | Print Edition

The Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday a company responsible for last Thursday’s fatal blast in Sichuan Province had been involved in illegal production. The July 12 blast killed 19 and injured 12 at the Hengda Chemical Plant in Yibin City. The ministry said the blast was caused by serious violations.

