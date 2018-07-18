The story appears on
Page A6
July 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Blast blamed on violations
The Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday a company responsible for last Thursday’s fatal blast in Sichuan Province had been involved in illegal production. The July 12 blast killed 19 and injured 12 at the Hengda Chemical Plant in Yibin City. The ministry said the blast was caused by serious violations.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.