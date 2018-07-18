Blue alert out for Typhoon Son-Tinh

Home » Nation

The National Meteorological Center activated a level IV emergency response yesterday for Typhoon Son-Tinh as it headed toward China’s Hainan and Guangdong.

Son-Tinh, the ninth typhoon this year, is expected to make landfall in the coastal regions of the southern provinces this morning, the center warned.

According to the blue alert issued by the center, the typhoon was centered on the South China Sea, 415km from Wenchang, Hainan, at 4pm yesterday.

In China’s four-tier severe weather warning system, red is the most severe alert, followed by orange, yellow and blue.