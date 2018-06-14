The story appears on
June 15, 2018
Boat capsize: 2 bodies found
Two people have been found dead and four others remained missing after a fishing boat capsized off the coast of eastern Shandong Province on Wednesday, local authorities said yesterday.
The maritime search and rescue center in Qingdao received a report at about 6:20pm on Wednesday, saying that a fishing boat with six crew members aboard went missing in the Jiaozhou Bay, the Qingdao Municipal Ocean and Fisheries Administration said. The center has sent 19 ships for the search and rescue operation. Two bodies have been recovered.
