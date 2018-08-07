Body for quantum computing to be set up

Home » Nation

A CHINESE national technological commission for quantum computing and measurement is under construction to promote industrialization of quantum technology.

The commission will be built by Jinan Institute of Quantum Technology, and Shandong Bureau of Quality and Technical Supervision. Preparation for the commission is estimated to take six months.

Quantum computing, measurement and telecommunication have developed fast in recent years. Despite this, the quantum industries still lack official standards. Quantum communication uses quantum entanglement of photons to make sure nobody taps into the line, which can corrupt the signal and potentially allow sensitive information to be leaked.

Jinan, capital of Shandong Province, has established a quantum telecom network, providing a secure connection for communication between the Party and government bodies.

The city unveiled a plan to build a quantum valley in May.

By 2025, it aims to have an industry cluster worth more than tens of billions of US dollars.

A 2,000-kilometer quantum communication line in China, the Beijing-Shanghai Trunk Line, connects Beijing, Jinan, Hefei and Shanghai.

The line is the world’s first trunk line for secure quantum telecommunications.

It is connected to the world’s first quantum satellite, which was launched by China in August 2016. The satellite is nicknamed Micius after a fifth century BC Chinese philosopher and scientist.