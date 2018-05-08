The story appears on
May 9, 2018
Bogus diet powder seized in Jiangsu
POLICE in east China’s Jiangsu Province have traced tons of bogus diet powder containing harmful chemical substances, after uncovering a counterfeiting food workshop.
The diet powder claiming to be L-Carnitine Coffee has became a faddish diet product sold online. Police raided the drug making workshop arresting 12 suspects and seizing 8 tons of bogus diet powder.
Police in Huai’an City yesterday warned consumers not to buy the diet product, saying that 10 tons of the powder produced by the gang had been distributed to the market.
Tests showed there L-Carnitine was not present, but instead coffee was mixed with Sibutramine Hydrochloride and Phenolphthalein. Police said these chemicals caused numerous health problems.
