Book fair in Hong Kong spurs zest for reading, and a shopping spree

People’s zest for reading has been spurred in Hong Kong each year by the Hong Kong book fair.

Luggage, cash, and a floorplan in hand, everyone is geared up for a shopping spree at the annual literary fest, which attracted close to 1 million visitors last year.

Launched by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Trade Development Council on Wednesday, the 29th fair is themed “Romance Literature” to lead readers to appreciate love through reading, by showcasing works of local authors in an exhibition and a string of seminars.

Meanwhile, parents and young readers are showing more of their passion for the search of cut-price books and items that can enhance learning.

“We spent over HK$1,000 (US$127) for these books, mostly English fiction. It’s cheaper to buy here,” a woman said, pointing at a suitcase filled with around 40 books, adding that reading has polished her daughter’s writing skills.

Larissa Tong, 11, who is especially fond of teen novels, spent a few hundred dollars on her favorite titles. She agreed that most of the exhibitors are offering great deals.

“Normally I prefer borrowing books from the library, but I think the book fair is a nice place (to do shopping) when you are looking for new releases,” she said, adding that reading has broadened her range of vocabulary and imagination.

As the government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has been putting more emphasis on the development in innovation and technology, exhibitors see it as a business opportunity and put on sale more STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) products.

In “Children’s Paradise,” one of the 14 thematic zones of the fair, a smorgasbord of colorful, eye-catching educational toys and games, including robots, puzzles, building blocks, are presented.

A mother of two toddlers, who wished to be named Leung, said that it is worth investing in toys and learning kits that can stimulate children’s creativity and thinking in this era of information explosion.

“Like most parents, I will do as much as I can to provide my kids with opportunities to acquire different kinds of knowledge, so they won’t lag behind others of the same age,” she said.

Priscilla Wong, marketing manager from a local exhibitor selling STEM education products, said that they expected a better sales this year as the atmosphere of innovation and technology in Hong Kong is improving.

“In the past, parents would buy workbooks for their children, but now they aim for inspirational toys and games,” Wong said.

She said she noticed that the mindsets of parents are changing and children are expecting something more challenging at playtime.

She added that people are more willing to spend money on educational toys, with some customers paying more than HK$4,000 for one single set of robotic arm. A total of 680 exhibitors from all over the world participated in this year’s fair, which ends tomorrow.