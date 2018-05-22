The story appears on
May 22, 2018
Braille standards
China has released official standards for sign languages and braille that will go into effect on July 1, the China Disabled Persons’ Federation said yesterday. The standards were piloted for 1-1/2 years before being approved by the federation, the Ministry of Education, and the State Language Commission.
