Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 22, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Braille standards

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 22, 2018 | Print Edition

China has released official standards for sign languages and braille that will go into effect on July 1, the China Disabled Persons’ Federation said yesterday. The standards were piloted for 1-1/2 years before being approved by the federation, the Ministry of Education, and the State Language Commission.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿