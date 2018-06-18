The story appears on
Page A6
June 19, 2018
Bronze Age village
Chinese archeologists have discovered the ruins of a Bronze Age village dating back more than 3,000 years in Chifeng, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The ruins cover an area of around 15,000 square meters. Three tombs were also found, along with some pottery and two ditches.
