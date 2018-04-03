Building a ‘healthy China’

Home » Nation

The General Office of the State Council yesterday issued a document to further encourage research and development of generic drugs.

The document stressed that the necessity of doing so is to lower health care costs, meet the demand of the public, and build a “healthy China.”

To meet the urgent demand for high-quality generic drugs, the medical authority were told to regularly publish lists of generic drugs in need, bring related research projects into national plans, and improve the current protection system for intellectual property rights.