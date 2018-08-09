Bullet train speed increased

Home » Nation

China yesterday increased the maximum speed of bullet trains on the Beijing-Tianjin high-speed railway to 350 kilometers per hour, reducing the inter-city travel time by five minutes.

The route now runs a Fuxing (Rejuvenation), the newest bullet train model developed in China. The increase will shorten travel time between Beijing South Railway Station and Tianjin Railway Station from 35 minutes to 30 minutes with no difference in fares.