The story appears on
Page A6
August 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Bullet train speed increased
China yesterday increased the maximum speed of bullet trains on the Beijing-Tianjin high-speed railway to 350 kilometers per hour, reducing the inter-city travel time by five minutes.
The route now runs a Fuxing (Rejuvenation), the newest bullet train model developed in China. The increase will shorten travel time between Beijing South Railway Station and Tianjin Railway Station from 35 minutes to 30 minutes with no difference in fares.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.