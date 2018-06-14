The story appears on
Page A6
June 15, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
CIRC ex-chief pleads guilty to bribery
Xiang Junbo, former chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, pleaded guilty to accepting 19 million yuan (US$3 million) in bribes at his trial in Changzhou, eastern Jiangsu Province, yesterday.
Prosecutors said that between 2005 and 2017, Xiang, taking advantage of his position as a senior official of the People’s Bank of China, the Agricultural Bank of China, and then CIRC, offered to illegally help some organizations and individuals with project contracts, handling cases, loan issuance, qualification reviews, and promotion of personnel.
In return, he accepted money or gifts worth over 19.4 million yuan directly or through his associate Yang Guang, whom the indictment described as a “person of specific relation.”
During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence which Xiang and his defense attorneys examined.
In his final statement, Xiang pleaded guilty and expressed repentance.
More than 60 people, including lawmakers, political advisers, and members of the public, attended the trial.
The court ruling will be announced at a later date.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.