The story appears on
Page A6
June 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
CMC gets tough
The Discipline Inspection Commission under the Central Military Commission of China has released a list of bureaucratic practices in a bid to crack down on undesirable work styles.
The list covers 52 practices that commonly exist in different parts of the military involving administrative duties, troop training and meeting procedure. The CMC asked officials of all levels in the military to check if their current practices involve the ones on the list.
