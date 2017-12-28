The story appears on
Page A3
December 28, 2017
Free for subscribers
Related News
CPC takes control of armed police
CHINA’S armed police will be under the command of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Central Military Commission from January 1, 2018, the CPC Central Committee announced yesterday.
The armed police will be a division under the CMC only and will no longer be listed under the State Council.
Coordination mechanisms will be established among the central and local authorities and the armed police. The Party urged governments at all levels, the People’s Liberation Army and armed police to ensure a smooth transfer.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.