CPC takes control of armed police

CHINA’S armed police will be under the command of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Central Military Commission from January 1, 2018, the CPC Central Committee announced yesterday.

The armed police will be a division under the CMC only and will no longer be listed under the State Council.

Coordination mechanisms will be established among the central and local authorities and the armed police. The Party urged governments at all levels, the People’s Liberation Army and armed police to ensure a smooth transfer.