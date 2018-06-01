CPC urges priority for poverty alleviation and rural vitalization

Home » Nation

THE Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee reviewed a plan on rural vitalization and a guideline on the battle against poverty at a meeting in Beijing yesterday.

The meeting was presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Taking into account the full picture of the Party and the country’s causes and in line with rural people’s aspiration for better lives, the rural vitalization strategy is an important decision made by the CPC Central Committee on issues relating to agriculture, rural areas and rural people, said a statement released after the meeting.

The Plan for Rural Vitalization Strategy (2018-2022) has details about future rural work focus, concrete policies and measures, and arrangements for major projects, plans and campaigns, the statement said, adding that Party committees and governments at all levels must give priority to the implementation of the rural vitalization strategy.

Local authorities and departments should step up the compilation of local-level plans for implementing the strategy and other special plans to make sure that there is regulatory basis for every aspect of the strategy, it said.

China must make scientific planning, attach importance to quality and seek steady progress in implementing the strategy to raise rural people’s sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, the statement said.

Continued efforts in poverty alleviation were also stressed at the meeting.

China has made decisive progress in the fight against poverty and made great contribution to global poverty relief efforts with Chinese wisdom and solutions, the statement said.

The battle against poverty is one of the “three tough battles” that the country must win to build a moderately prosperous society by 2020. To achieve the goal, China needs to lift around 30 million poor rural residents out of poverty in the next three years.

“We must be aware of the difficulties and challenges in winning the battle, and must have a stronger sense of responsibility and urgency in poverty relief,” the statement said.

It said the country should continue carrying out targeted poverty alleviation, strive to meet poverty relief targets under current standards, and support areas of abject poverty, with more favorable policies and targeted measures for different households and individuals.

“Party and government officials at all levels should regard poverty alleviation as an important political task, and the responsibility system on poverty relief work should be further implemented,” the statement said.