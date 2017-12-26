Call to ease Korean tensions

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday called on all countries to make constructive efforts to ease tension after North Korea said the latest UN sanctions against it are an act of war and tantamount to a complete economic blockade.

The UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea last Friday for its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. North Korea called it an act of war.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the resolution was not designed to affect ordinary people, normal economic exchanges and cooperation, or humanitarian aid. “In the present situation, we call on all countries to exercise restraint and make proactive and constructive efforts to ease the tensions on the peninsula and appropriately resolve the issue,” she said.