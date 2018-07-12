Advanced Search

July 13, 2018

‘Canteens’ for elephants

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 13, 2018 | Print Edition

Environmental workers in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have opened a number of “canteens” for wild Asian elephants to reduce conflicts between villagers and the endangered animal.

This year, staff from the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve have created a total of around 100 hectares of the elephant’s favorite food, such as bamboo and paper mulberry, in three different sites. On July 5, a canteen received 20 Asian elephants, who had a two-hour meal. In Pu’er City, 250 hectares of sugarcane, bananas and maize have been planted for the elephants.

