June 11, 2018

Cataract rate rises

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 June 11, 2018 | Print Edition

The cataract surgical rate, measuring the number of procedures per million people, now exceeds 2,000 in China, the National Health Commission said.

“The CSR was 800 in 2010 and 370 in 2000. A higher CSR indicates a higher treatment rate,” said Jiao Yahui, an official with the commission.

“The government has paid great attention to people’s ocular health and has effectively reined in major eye diseases that may lead to blindness after decades of continuous efforts,” Jiao said.

Nation
